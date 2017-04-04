Josh Rosen said he considers himself lucky because his shoulder injury could have been worse than it was. (0:55)

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA's first spring practice brought good news for the Bruins, as quarterback Josh Rosen returned to the practice field for the first time since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in early November.

Rosen, who has been working out at full speed for a few weeks, said he doesn't feel any lingering effects from the injury that cost him the Bruins' final six games of the season.

"I felt really good. It's been awhile since I've played football," he said. "I've been throwing routes throughout the winter during the rehab process, but it's cool to do it full speed with all the guys on the field."

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen missed the final six games of the season with a shoulder injury. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rosen compared his shoulder injury, which occurred against Arizona State on Oct. 8, to a hamstring pull, as initially the doctors had a difficult time diagnosing the problem. Rosen was focused at first on rehabbing the injury so he could continue to play, but after a couple of weeks, it became clear he needed surgery. Even after coming to that conclusion, his doctors still weren't exactly sure what the issue was, and it wasn't until a diagnostic surgical procedure that they were able to identify a soft-tissue injury.

Rosen called it a "best-case scenario."

"I was a pretty quick four, five months and back in the swing of things relatively quickly considering what it could have been," he said, "and it gave me a new, fresh perspective and I got to kind of hit that emotional bottom in a sense rather quickly and get back on the horse rather quickly."

Having his star quarterback back on the field was a welcome sight to coach Jim Mora.

"He did not look like there was anything bothering him. He looked fine," Mora said. "He has done a really good job since he started his rehab at being consistent and doing what the protocol calls for, and I think he's right on schedule. I didn't notice him favoring anything or wincing or doing anything. He looked normal. It was good to see."

In six games last year, Rosen threw for 1,915 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Asked to assess how he played before the injury last season, Rosen was succinct.

"Not well enough," he said. "[A 3-3 record] isn't really so hot."

The Bruins' offensive struggles led to nearly a complete turnover of the offensive staff. Offensive coordinator Kennedy Polamalu was dismissed immediately after the season, and Mora hired former Michigan passing game coordinator Jedd Fisch to replace him.

It's hard to form any real conclusions based on one day of practice, but Rosen was complimentary of Fisch after Day 1.

"So far it's been great. He's really smart," Rosen said. "He knows all his stuff and he's really good at explaining everything."

UCLA spring practice will last until April 29, when it holds its spring showcase event on campus.