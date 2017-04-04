Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, speaking publicly for the first time since the announcement of his throat cancer diagnosis, said he's finished with treatment and working close to a full schedule as the Wildcats approach the second week of spring practice. (0:52)

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has completed treatment for throat cancer and returned to field with the Wildcats, who opened spring practice last week.

Snyder, 77, announced the diagnosis on Feb. 13. He commented publicly, beyond his initial statement, for the first time on Tuesday, saying he learned of the cancer before K-State's victory over Texas A&M to complete a 9-4 season in the Dec. 28 AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.

Bill Snyder is 202-105-1 in 25 years as Kansas State head coach. Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Hall of Fame coach, entering his 26th season at Kansas State, said he's working fewer hours than usual as he handles the lingering effects of treatment.

"I wish I could spend more time at it," he said.

Snyder said he plans to coach as normal in 2017 but declined to speculate on how the health situation may affect his future after next season.

He told his players of the cancer immediately after the public announcement in February.

"It was tough," Kansas State linebacker Trent Tanking said, "because we know coach is a very private person. We wanted to help, but we also know that he wanted to handle it in his own way. He let us know how he was doing the whole time. He let us know his energy was well.

"As long as we know that he's doing well, we're willing to work throughout the offseason."

Snyder said he received thousands of letters of support over the past several weeks. He continues to attempt to respond to all who write him.

"That's become quite a chore," he said. "I'm a little bit behind. It's just being able to express my appreciation for people who genuinely care."

He said no additional treatment is scheduled. His health will be checked regularly.

Snyder said he found his players were "a little hesitant" to discuss the situation with him. But for the coach, it's business as usual as K-State enters its second week of the spring.

"From my standpoint," Snyder said, "it hasn't been any different."

The spring game is set for April 22 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.