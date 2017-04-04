The quarterback derby at Rutgers will have one fewer competitor moving forward.

Sophomore Tylin Oden, who appeared in six games a year ago and was once considered a future starter for the Scarlet Knights, was dismissed from the program on Tuesday for a violation of team rules.

"We wish Tylin nothing but the best in his future decisions," coach Chris Ash said in a statement.

Oden, a former three-star recruit as a dual-threat quarterback, once seemed like a promising option to lead the spread offense Ash has installed since taking over the Scarlet Knights last year.

In his limited appearances as a true freshman, he had shown more promise as a rusher with 144 yards on 37 carries. But despite completing just one of his eight pass attempts last year, he remained a factor in the open battle this spring to claim the starting job this fall.

Giovanni Rescigno is the current leader, though the competition is expected to spill into fall training camp after the arrival of signee Johnathan Lewis this summer.

"We have to get better at that spot," Ash told ESPN.com last week. "If we're going to have a chance to win games, we have to get better at the quarterback position.

"If that means one of the guys on the roster is our starting quarterback, great. If it means that the guy we signed is our starting quarterback, great. I don't really care."

Either way, Oden is now no longer in the race.