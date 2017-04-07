        <
          Penn State CB John Reid could miss season after injury in practice

          12:10 PM ET
          • Brian BennettESPN Staff Writer
          Penn State starting cornerback John Reid suffered a possible season-ending knee injury during a spring practice, according to multiple reports.

          DKPittsburghSports.com reported that Reid tore the ACL in his left knee.

          Penn State doesn't comment on injuries and hasn't announced a change in Reid's playing status.

          Known for his copious film study, Reid started all 14 games for the Nittany Lions as a sophomore last season and was the team's leading punt returner. Reid was an all-Big Ten honorable mention selection.

          Senior Christian Campbell, who started two games last year, would likely be Reid's replacement if he is out long-term.

