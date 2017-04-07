GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Former Florida linebacker Daniel McMillian has been arrested on felony charges of attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.

He was booked at the Alachua County Jail on Thursday night. Bond was set at $40,000.

Police say the alleged victim is an employee of a company of which McMillian was a customer. She went to McMillian's apartment for "legitimate professional reasons," where McMillian reportedly locked her in his room, exposed his genitals and grabbed her.

The victim was "physically shaking and hysterically crying" while speaking with police after kicking McMillian in the genitals and fleeing the apartment.

McMillian worked out for NFL scouts at Florida's pro day last week. He played sparingly in four years at the school.