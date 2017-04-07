An attorney for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to information from the Fayetteville (Arkansas) District Court, the Tulsa Word reported.

Mayfield was arrested Feb. 25 and charged on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to the World, a subsequent court date has yet to be determined.

Mayfield, who has finished in the top five of the Heisman Trophy voting the past two seasons, has apologized for the incident publicly, saying that the arrest was an "instant regret" and that he realized he "let down" many people.

The Sooners will hold their annual spring game Saturday.