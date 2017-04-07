Former Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk announced Friday he plans to transfer to East Carolina for his final season.

Sirk, who has been granted a sixth year of eligibility, said in February he would transfer to another school to try and earn a starting job. As a graduate student, Sirk will be eligible to play at East Carolina right away.

Beyond blessed to have another year to play the game I love. I will spend my final year at East Carolina University ☠️☠️⚔️ #Pirates — Thomas Sirk (@tsirk_1) April 7, 2017

Though he entered 2016 as the Duke starter, Sirk reinjured his Achilles tendon before the season began and never played. Sirk is still rehabbing the injury, and his timetable for a return remains up in the air.

Quarterback Thomas Sirk announced that he will play his final season at East Carolina. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Sirk has a connection to East Carolina. Coach Scottie Montgomery completed his first season with the Pirates this past year, but prior to that he served as Duke's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-15 and was wide receivers coach in 2013.

The Pirates went 3-9 last season, and Sirk should have a legitimate chance to win the starting QB job.