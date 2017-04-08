Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jack Allison suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder during the team's first spring scrimmage Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Allison, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, was scrambling when he was sacked by a lineman and landed on his right shoulder. Multiple reports described the injury as a minor right shoulder separation.

Miami coach Mark Richt said he allowed defensive players to go after his quarterbacks, and he told reporters that there were "at least four to eight" sacks during the scrimmage. He did not mention Allison's injury to reporters.

The Hurricanes are looking for a replacement for Brad Kaaya, who left after his junior season to enter the NFL draft. Allison is competing this spring with Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, Vincent Testaverde and Cade Weldon.