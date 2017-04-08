AUBURN, Ala. -- The fans came to Auburn's spring game on Saturday to see new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. They did not leave disappointed.

Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, led the first-team offense throughout the first half and finished 16-of-20 for 267 yards through the air. His lone touchdown came when he recovered a fumble by the running back and ran it in.

The Tigers scored on five their six drives with three touchdowns when he was in the game.

"I thought he managed the offense well," coach Gus Malzahn said. "I thought that he protected the football. That's really where it starts. It was good for him to get out there in front of a crowd. He hadn't been out in front of a crowd playing football in a long time."

QB Jarrett Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, completed five passes of more than 25 yards during Auburn's spring game Saturday. AP Photo/Todd Van Emst

The attendance at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday (46,331) paled in comparison to the number of people who will be on hand when Auburn opens the season, but it was Stidham's first time playing in front of a crowd that large since he was at Baylor in 2015.

"It was a blast," Stidham said. "It's been a while for me, so I had a lot of fun today. At Baylor, I've kind of been around this before -- but not to this extent, obviously. It was just a lot of fun."

Some of Stidham's highlights from the day included a 50-yard bomb to Nate Craig-Myers down the sideline and another deep pass that went to Darius Slayton for 47 yards. In all, Stidham completed five passes of more than 25 yards, and it was clear that he had the best day of any of the quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

Sean White -- last year's starting quarterback -- was held out of Saturday's spring game for precautionary reasons as he recovers from a broken arm suffered in the bowl game.

Malzahn still plans to wait until fall camp to name the starter.

"We're still going to do the same plan and give Sean a chance to compete," Malzahn said.

The only injury of note from the game was running back Kerryon Johnson, who suffered an apparent ankle sprain in the first half. Johnson rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown before the injury, and Malzahn believes Johnson will be fine going forward.