Former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes has died at the age of 79, a school spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Dykes served as head coach of the Red Raiders from 1986 to 1999 and led the program to seven bowl games while going 82-67-1. He earned coach of the year honors three times in the Southwest Conference as well as in the Big 12's inaugural season in 1996.

"A lot of people in this world don't have any fun, but I've had a ball," Dykes said when he retired in 1999.

Spike Dykes compiled a 82-67-1 record as head coach of the Red Raiders from 1986 to 1999. Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

The native of West Texas coached at eight different Texas high schools over the course of his 41-year career. He entered the college ranks in 1972 as an assistant at Texas under Darrell Royal. After stints at New Mexico and Mississippi State, Dykes returned to coaching high school football at Midland Lee from 1980 to '83 before joining the Red Raiders' staff as defensive coordinator in 1984.

When Dykes was elevated to head coach in 1986, the program had just one winning season in its previous eight years. He would end up leading Texas Tech to a school-record four consecutive bowl games, including the 1995 Cotton Bowl against USC. During his tenure, Texas Tech pulled off six victories against Texas and six more against Texas A&M.

Dykes was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. He was the Red Raiders' all-time winningest head coach before Mike Leach broke his record in 2009.

His sons both followed him into the coaching business. Sonny Dykes was recently the head coach at Cal from 2013 to 2016 and is now an offensive analyst on the TCU coaching staff. Rick Dykes was an offensive coordinator at Texas Tech under his father and later at Arizona.