The last 15 months of Chad Carr's all-too-brief life strengthened a Michigan Man's family, united a community and reminded a football team about the power of courage. (6:16)

The family of Chad Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and Michigan All-American Tom Curtis who died at age 5 of a brain tumor, says the family home was robbed this past weekend.

Tammi Carr, Chad's mother, posted on her Facebook page that among the items stolen was "a fire proof safe that contained our external hard drives with all of our pictures and videos. Yes those are of course very prized possessions, as they contain so many memories of Chad."

She said the theft at their Pittsfield Township, Michigan, home took place while the family was away on vacation in Florida. Her husband, former Michigan quarterback Jason Carr, also had his car stolen from the home.

Chad Carr, in the arms of his father Jason Carr, died in November 2015 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. His family started the ChadTough Foundation to raise awareness of pediatric brain tumors. AP Photo/Tony Ding

Chad Carr died in November 2015 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. His family started the ChadTough Foundation to raise awareness of pediatric brain tumors.

Chad was the subject of an ESPN feature that aired on College GameDay just days after his death. Tammi Carr wrote on Facebook at the time, "We are hopeful that this feature will bring some more attention for all families who are battling this monster and will help us to build Chad's legacy."

The family has offered a $500 reward for the return of the pictures and videos, and urged anyone with information to contact Pittsfield Township Police, who are investigating the robbery.

Tammi Carr, who last week testified before a congressional committee in Washington to oppose proposed cutbacks in funding for the National Institutes of Health, pleaded on Facebook, "I don't care about the car or anything besides Those hard drives!!! . . . No questions asked, we just want those memories back!!!"