After leading the Washington Huskies to their first College Football Playoff appearance, coach Chris Petersen has received a contract extension through the 2023 season, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

The extension would add an additional three seasons to Petersen's existing contract, which began in 2014. According to Sports Illustrated, Petersen will also get a raise in annual salary from $4 million to $4.875 million that will likely make him the richest coach in the Pac-12. Stanford's David Shaw is making over $4 million per season, as well, but Stanford is a private institution and is not required to announce salaries.

Chris Petersen helped the Huskies hoist their first conference title since 2000. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

In his three years in Seattle, Petersen has compiled a 27-14 record. This season he led the team to its first conference title since 2000 and the program's first 12-win season since the national championship season of 1991. Washington's postseason ended with a 24-7 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

With quarterback Jake Browning returning for his junior season, the Huskies are favored to win the Pac-12 North Division.

Washington will open its season at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1.