        <
        >

          Report: Chris Petersen gets extension from Washington

          12:18 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          After leading the Washington Huskies to their first College Football Playoff appearance, coach Chris Petersen has received a contract extension through the 2023 season, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

          The extension would add an additional three seasons to Petersen's existing contract, which began in 2014. According to Sports Illustrated, Petersen will also get a raise in annual salary from $4 million to $4.875 million that will likely make him the richest coach in the Pac-12. Stanford's David Shaw is making over $4 million per season, as well, but Stanford is a private institution and is not required to announce salaries.

          In his three years in Seattle, Petersen has compiled a 27-14 record. This season he led the team to its first conference title since 2000 and the program's first 12-win season since the national championship season of 1991. Washington's postseason ended with a 24-7 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

          With quarterback Jake Browning returning for his junior season, the Huskies are favored to win the Pac-12 North Division.

          Washington will open its season at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.