Washington coach Chris Petersen has signed an extension with the Huskies that will keep him in Seattle through the 2023 season.

Washington athletic director Jen Cohen announced the news Tuesday through a news release, confirming an earlier report by Sports Illustrated.

"The University of Washington is such a special place, and it is a great fit for me and my family," Petersen said in the release. "I am honored to work alongside such a talented staff, and this extension demonstrates the University's commitment to investing in a championship program."

Chris Petersen helped the Huskies hoist their first conference title since 2000. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

According to Sports Illustrated, Petersen will also get a raise in annual salary from $4 million to $4.875 million that will likely make him the richest coach in the Pac-12. Stanford's David Shaw is making more than $4 million per season as well, according to the school's federal tax returns. Stanford is a private institution and is not required to announce salaries.

"His teams have performed extremely well on the field and have accomplished remarkable things in the classroom and the community," Cohen said of Petersen in a press release. "We are very fortunate to have Chris guiding our program and we want to ensure that he and his staff have everything they need to sustain a championship culture here at Washington."

In his three years in Seattle, Petersen has compiled a 27-14 record. This season he led the team to its first conference title since 2000 and the program's first 12-win season since the national championship season of 1991. Washington's postseason ended with a 24-7 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

With quarterback Jake Browning returning for his junior season, the Huskies are favored to win the Pac-12 North Division.

Washington will open its season at Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 1.