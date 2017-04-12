ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Former Michigan cornerback and NFL draft prospect Jourdan Lewis will go to trial on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge from March.

Jury selection and the trial are both scheduled to begin on July 10 in the 15th District Court in front of Judge Elizabeth Pollard Hines. Attorneys for Lewis and the State of Michigan agreed on the date at a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning. The trial is scheduled months in advance because of scheduling conflicts on the calendars of Judge Pollard Hines and Lewis' attorney, John Shea.

Lewis was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence after an altercation with his then-girlfriend around 1 a.m. on March 15 where the two lived together. Lewis is alleged to have grabbed his girlfriend by her neck holding her on the floor for "about three seconds," according to the victim statement in the police report as he tried to leave the apartment following an argument.

The alleged incident started after Lewis' girlfriend came home around 12:30 a.m. and found him sleeping with a light on, according to the police report. The two argued and the incident allegedly escalated.

Police saw no visible injuries on the woman's neck at the time of the police call and two days later, when she went to the Ann Arbor Police Department for photos.

During the pretrial hearing, Shea said Lewis has cooperated with all parts of his bond, including no contact with the alleged victim.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback was named to All-America teams in 2015 and 2016. Michigan's single-season record-holder for pass breakups (22 in 2015), Lewis was a Thorpe Award finalist last season. He is considered a midround prospect in this month's NFL draft.