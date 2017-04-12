For the second time this week, Oklahoma State is adding a key graduate transfer.

One day after former Clemson cornerback Adrian Baker announced that he would be joining the Cowboys, Cal offensive tackle Aaron Cochran told ESPN.com on Wednesday that he will play his final season at Oklahoma State as well.

Former Cal OT Aaron Cochran will transfer to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys' second recent grad transfer. Doug Stringer/Icon Sportswire

Because they're graduate transfers, both Cochran and Baker will be eligible at Oklahoma State for the upcoming season.

"I like what's going on there," Cochran said of Stillwater. "I want to be part of it. I loved the environment, loved the school."

Cochran, who also visited Auburn and Texas Tech, started 16 games for Cal, including 10 at left tackle last year. Oklahoma State returns four starters along the offensive line from last season, but it graduated left tackle Victor Salako.