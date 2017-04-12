Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told ESPN on Wednesday that it would be a huge mistake for the NCAA to pass a proposed rule restricting colleges from hiring high school coaches in non-field roles.

"What you're going to do is hurt every high school coach who has a dream of coaching college football, and I don't think that's fair," said Malzahn, whose route to college football was by way of the high school ranks.

The proposed rule, bylaw 11.4, prohibits a college program from hiring a high school coach for a non-field or support role if it had recruited a player from that coach's high school in the previous two years. The program also would be prohibited from recruiting players from that high school for two years after hiring the coach.

As an example, if Auburn were to hire a high school coach as a quality control assistant on Malzahn's staff, the Tigers couldn't recruit a prospect from that coach's former high school for two years.

The rule proposal is part of a recruiting reform package that the NCAA's Division I Council is considering this week.

"They're wanting to copy the basketball rule and keep schools from hiring high school coaches just to get one of their top players to follow, and I understand that's going to happen at some places, but the bigger issue if this rule passes is that high school coaches' availability to go to college is done," said Malzahn, who's entering his fifth season at Auburn. "For me, it's a way to give talented high school coaches a chance to get into college football. We've had great success with that during my time here at Auburn."

The rule would not affect high school coaches hired into one of the nine on-field coaching positions; it is rare for a coach to go directly from high school to being a position coach on an FBS staff.

Malzahn, however, did transition from a highly successful career as a high school coach in Arkansas to the offensive coordinator under Houston Nutt at University of Arkansas staff in 2006.

"In my case, it wouldn't have applied, but just from my experience here at Auburn, it's going to be a huge blow to high school coaches," Malzahn said.

Since taking the Auburn job in 2013, Malzahn pointed out that eight of the high school coaches he's hired into non-field roles have all gone on to bigger jobs, including seven currently coaching on FBS staffs. Among them: Chip Lindsey (Auburn offensive coordinator), Eli Drinkwitz (North Carolina State offensive coordinator), Travis Williams (Auburn running backs coach), Dell McGee (Georgia running backs coach) and Bobby Bentley (South Carolina running backs coach).

"Of those guys we hired from high school, I did not sign one of their players here at Auburn," Malzahn said. "Those coaches are all doing very well now at other schools, and if you look at Chad Morris, Hugh Freeze, Todd Graham, myself -- the high school coaches who went on to college football -- I don't think you're going to see those guys getting those chances any more if we pass this rule."

In other Auburn news, Malzahn told ESPN that he's hired former Tigers offensive coordinator Al Borges as an offensive analyst who will work under Lindsey. Borges, the offensive coordinator on Auburn's unbeaten 2004 team, was most recently at San Diego State as offensive coordinator. He also was Michigan's offensive coordinator from 2011 to '13.