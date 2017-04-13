Louisville running back Dae Williams suffered a torn ACL during spring practice that could affect his 2017 playing status, his parents told the Louisville Courier-Journal on Wednesday.

Williams, a redshirt freshman, is scheduled to have surgery next week, according to his parents.

"He had great momentum, and this is disheartening, of course," Williams' father, Jon, told the newspaper. "... But I know he's resilient and he has a lot of fight in him, so I expect him to come back and better and improved than he was. I think he'll be great, he'll be fine."

The Cardinals have also been without Jeremy Smith (undisclosed injury) and Malik Williams (leg) heading into Saturday's spring game.

The earliest Louisville would be expected to address Dae Williams' status is when coach Bobby Petrino speaks following the game.