A Michigan State football player is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault in Meridian Township, Michigan.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office is aware of the investigation, but nothing has been submitted to the office or filed in court. The Spartans player under investigation has not been identified, although he has been suspended from the team, according to university president Lou Anna K. Simon.

Meridian Township borders East Lansing and the Michigan State campus.

"We are aware of a sexual assault investigation in Meridian Township involving one of our players," Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement released by the school. "That player was immediately suspended on Sunday from all team activities as soon as we were notified of the situation.

"We will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University. This investigation is an ongoing process. It is not appropriate at this time for me to comment further on this matter."

This case is separate from an ongoing investigation into three Michigan State players stemming from an alleged sexual assault Jan. 16 at an on-campus apartment. Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon is still determining whether to file charges in that case. Those unidentified players remain suspended and football staff member Curtis Blackwell also has been suspended with pay. The three players and Blackwell were suspended Feb. 9.

Campus police submitted requests for four arrest warrants to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Feb. 16. Three of the requests were for sexual assault charges. The fourth was for a non-sexual crime related to the investigation.

