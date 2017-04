NC State Wolfpack tight end Thaddeus Moss announced Thursday that he will transfer from the school at the end of the spring semester.

Moss, the son of former NFL standout Randy Moss, tweeted his intentions, saying he was leaving "to better my opportunities for the future."

Moss made three starts in 2016 as a true freshman. He scored his lone touchdown in a win over Old Dominion. He finished the season with six receptions for 49 yards.