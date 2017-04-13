Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., the No. 50-ranked prospect in the class of 2018, has committed to Florida State. Samuel selected the Seminoles on Thursday over Miami, after trimming his list to the Seminoles, Hurricanes, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State in early March.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound lockdown cornerback and son of two-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel, had been considered to be leaning toward Florida State for months, and attended the Seminoles spring game last weekend before announcing his intentions to make his commitment on Thursday.

Asante Samuel Jr.'s commitment is the ninth for Florida State in the 2018 cycle as the Seminoles continue to build momentum toward a seventh straight Top 10 class with the possibility of a fifth straight Top 5 class. Samuel is also one of six ESPNJr300 verbals for Jimbo Fisher and staff, which includes running back James Cook (No. 39), the younger brother of former Seminoles All-American running back Dalvin Cook.

Florida State remains in the hunt for a number of the nation's top prospects, including No. 9 Patrick Surtain Jr., No. 12 Teradja Mitchell, No. 43 Christian Tutt, No. 51 A.J. Lytton and No. 56 Tyson Campbell. The Seminoles also offered No. 7 and Penn State verbal Justin Fields on Wednesday, with plans to target the nation's top ranked dual-threat quarterback prospect.

Samuel extends the Seminoles run on ESPN300 defensive backs. Florida State has now signed or committed 15 ESPN300 defensive backs since 2012, including cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Jalen Ramsey, Tarvarus McFadden, Levonta Taylor and Stanford Samuels.

Samuel, an Under Armour All-America Game selection, plays for ultra-talented St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in one of the nation's most talented secondaries, which includes fellow ESPNJr300 Al Blades Jr. and Louisville commit Trenell Troutman.