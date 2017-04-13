After being arrested on complaints of aggravated robbery in his hometown of Waco, Texas, earlier this year, former Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parrish Cobb was arrested again Tuesday in Norman on four counts of armed robbery.

Cobb was booked by Norman police on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say Cobb along with another suspect entered an apartment and pointed "semi-automatic handguns" at the two residents. The unknown suspect concealed his identity with a mask, while Cobb, police say, did not.

Around 3:30 am. Thursday, police say they located a white Ford Mustang that matched the getaway vehicle of video surveillance of the apartment complex. Next to it was another vehicle registered to Cobb. Police say they saw a box for a semi-automatic BB gun pistol through a rolled down window in Cobb's car.

At 9 a.m., police arrested Cobb, who, according to police, admitted to driving the white Ford Mustang to the apartment with intent to rob the occupants of their drugs. Cobb told police that they didn't find any drugs, but did take cash from the two occupants before leaving. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

In January, Cobb turned himself in after authorities issued an arrest warrant for aggravated robbery in Waco. He was held on three counts of aggravated robbery.

OU immediately suspended Cobb, who originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May.

In an email Thursday, an OU spokesman said Cobb "has not been enrolled at OU and has not been a member of the football team since January.

Cobb, 19, started two games and made four appearances for the Sooners as a true freshman last season.