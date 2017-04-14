An arrest warrant has been issued for Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt freshman safety Deionte Thompson in a felony aggravated assault case, according to Texas news station KBMT.

Thompson, along with three former West Orange-Stark High School teammates, are being sought as suspects in a spring break assault.

According to the report, 18-year-old Noah Frillou was severely beaten and knocked unconscious at Crystal Beach on March 18 over spring break. Frillou reportedly suffered broken bones and a concussion.

Thompson, a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2015, played in 14 games last season and tied for the team lead with eight tackles on kickoff coverage.