Former Alabama assistant coach Bo Davis on Friday received a two-year show-cause order from the NCAA infractions committee for providing false or misleading information about prohibited contacts with recruits.

Davis, who resigned under pressure last April as Alabama's defensive line coach, will be prohibited from recruiting off-campus until April 13, 2019, and must attend NCAA rules seminars in 2017 and 2018. UT San Antonio hired Davis as defensive line coach in February.

Davis requested an expedited penalty case to contest the length of the penalty, but the Division I Committee on Infractions panel determined that he had a responsibility to provide truthful information during the investigation.

Alabama also self-imposed a $5,000 fine and disassociated a booster who was found to have arranged two prohibited meetings with recruits, including one at the recruits' high school with Davis. In a news release, the NCAA said Davis denied his and the booster's involvement, but the statements "were in direct contradiction to information provided by two of the prospects and the high school's football coach."