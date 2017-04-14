COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State won't break its national attendance record for spring games this year. But every available seat is expected to be filled at the Horseshoe when the Buckeyes wrap up camp with an exhibition on Saturday afternoon.

The program announced that it had sold out the allotment for the annual split-squad scrimmage between the Scarlet and Gray, running out of tickets on Friday after distributing approximately 82,000 of them.

Renovations at Ohio Stadium that have temporarily decreased the maximum capacity will keep the program from topping the 100,189 who attended the game in 2016, which broke the national record the Buckeyes had established the year before that.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has always been vocal about the value of having a huge crowd on hand to provide a more gamelike, pressurized atmosphere to help him evaluate his roster. And once again, he's getting his wish from the fan base.

"We're very fortunate to watch guys perform in front of a lot of people in the seats, a lot of people in the stands," Meyer said Friday. "It is different. The ability to focus and not tighten up in front of a big crowd, for some guys it doesn't matter and for other guys it does. So I always like to see that, especially with our new players.

"I love it. I love the fact these kids get to play in front of a group like that."

That group became the first to hit a six-figure attendance mark for a spring game last year. And while it will come up short this time, it's certainly not for lack of interest.