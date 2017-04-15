Stolen items from Chad Carr's home recovered

External hard drives that were stolen from the family home of Chad Carr, grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr have been recovered.

Chad Carr, whose other grandfather is former Michigan All-American Tom Curtis, died in November 2015 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

Tammi Carr, Chad's mother, announced that the Pittsfield Township Police Department had recovered the stolen items in a posting on the ChadTough Foundation Facebook page.

"Yes, it's true," Carr wrote. "Our hard drives have been recovered! Words can't express how happy we are. These random little memories captured during our five short years with Chad are what we turn to when we need to laugh, cry, or simply spend time with our baby. We are so thankful to have them back."

Chad Carr, in the arms of his father Jason Carr, died in November 2015 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. His family started the ChadTough Foundation to raise awareness of pediatric brain tumors. AP Photo/Tony Ding

The theft took place the previous weekend while the family was away on vacation in Florida. Her husband, former Michigan quarterback Jason Carr, also had his car stolen from the home.

The family had offered a $500 reward for the return of the pictures and videos. They will now donate the money.

"To show our gratitude, we are donating the $500 reward we posted for the return of the hard drives to a project in Pittsfield Township," Carr wrote. "We are still figuring out what that project will be, but we want to do something to make day-to-day work a little easier for these officers!"

"We have felt your love and support through this entire process and truly believe all of your prayers contributed to us getting these priceless memories back. Thank you for being ChadTough!," Carr's posting concluded.

Chad was the subject of an ESPN feature that aired on College GameDay just days after his death. Tammi Carr wrote on Facebook at the time, "We are hopeful that this feature will bring some more attention for all families who are battling this monster and will help us to build Chad's legacy." His family started the ChadTough Foundation to raise awareness of pediatric brain tumors.

Police say the stolen car was recovered in Ypsilanti Township and two people have been arrested.