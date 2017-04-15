AUSTIN, Texas -- Shane Buechele shined Saturday in Texas' spring game, but coach Tom Herman said there's "no way" he's ready to anoint Buechele as his starting quarterback as the Longhorns exit spring ball.

Buechele, a 12-game starter last season as a true freshman, threw for 369 yards and scored three total touchdowns with one interception on 23-of-39 passing. True freshman Sam Ehlinger went 10-of-31 for 148 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Buechele led five scoring drives, throwing two touchdown passes to receiver Collin Johnson and adding a 1-yard touchdown run.

Shane Buechele threw for 369 yards and scored three total touchdowns with one interception on 23-of-39 passing in Texas' spring game. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Ehlinger tossed a 35-yard touchdown to Lil'Jordan Humphrey late in the scrimmage for his only scoring drive.

But Herman is still nowhere near ready to call Buechele his starting quarterback. "I think a healthy fear of losing your job is just that: healthy," Herman said. "Shane knows we have a lot of confidence in him, and Shane did a lot of things really well this spring. But to say he's won the job in 12 padded practices, when he doesn't even get hit, that would be a bit premature."

Herman said at the start of spring practices he won't name his starting quarterback until early August, and he's not changing that timeline.

The first-year coach said his Longhorns need more than two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster going into the 2017 season, and he'll continue to try to find a third one this summer on the transfer market.

"You can't wave a magic wand and one shows up," Herman said. "The circumstances have to be right."

Johnson led all Texas receivers with eight catches for 117 yards and the two scores. Texas' defense won the scrimmage 52-51, based on their spring game scoring system, when linebacker Malik Jefferson stuffed running back Toneil Carter at the goal line on the final play of the day.