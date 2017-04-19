        <
        >

          Oklahoma State, ignoring refs' error, engraves rings with '11-2'

          7:33 PM ET
          • Mitch ShermanESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Nebraska/Big Ten/Recruiting reporter.
            • Joined ESPN in 2011.
            • Graduated from the University of Nebraska.
            Follow on Twitter

          Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has extended his refusal to accept a Week 2 loss to Central Michigan last season that was marred by an officiating error with the engraving of "11-2" on the Cowboys' commemorative Alamo Bowl rings.

          Central Michigan beat the Cowboys 30-27 in Week 2 after the Chippewas were incorrectly awarded an untimed down when officials flagged Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph for intentional grounding on a fourth-down incompletion as time expired.

          CMU subsequently scored on a Hail Mary. Oklahoma State also lost to Baylor and Oklahoma, finishing officially at 10-3 after the Alamo win over Colorado.

          "Nobody will ever convince me that we didn't get the win," Gundy said in November of the CMU game.

          A school spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the 11-2 rings were made for members of the team -- and that Gundy "multiple times last season ... counted [the Central Michigan] game as an Oklahoma State win when speaking to his team."

          The Mid-American Conference officials in Stillwater and the Big 12 replay crew were later suspended for the errors that led to the winning play.

          The officiating gaffe likely cost the Cowboys a shot to receive serious consideration for the College Football Playoff before their Week 14 loss to the Sooners.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.