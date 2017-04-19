Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has extended his refusal to accept a Week 2 loss to Central Michigan last season that was marred by an officiating error with the engraving of "11-2" on the Cowboys' commemorative Alamo Bowl rings.

Central Michigan beat the Cowboys 30-27 in Week 2 after the Chippewas were incorrectly awarded an untimed down when officials flagged Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph for intentional grounding on a fourth-down incompletion as time expired.

CMU subsequently scored on a Hail Mary. Oklahoma State also lost to Baylor and Oklahoma, finishing officially at 10-3 after the Alamo win over Colorado.

Coach Gundy is too savage pic.twitter.com/TwQcGJJp0C — Gavin Gundy (@GundyChild) April 19, 2017

"Nobody will ever convince me that we didn't get the win," Gundy said in November of the CMU game.

A school spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the 11-2 rings were made for members of the team -- and that Gundy "multiple times last season ... counted [the Central Michigan] game as an Oklahoma State win when speaking to his team."

The Mid-American Conference officials in Stillwater and the Big 12 replay crew were later suspended for the errors that led to the winning play.

The officiating gaffe likely cost the Cowboys a shot to receive serious consideration for the College Football Playoff before their Week 14 loss to the Sooners.