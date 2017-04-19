Nebraska has named Tulane transfer Tanner Lee its starting quarterback, head coach Mike Riley announced on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Lee, who sat out last year under NCAA transfer rules, beat out redshirt freshman Patrick O'Brien for the starting nod. The two had split reps evenly during spring practice, with Riley even flipping a coin to see who got the first snaps in practice. Lee had a strong performance in last weekend's spring game, completing 13 of 19 attempts for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

"Our QB competition this spring was outstanding," Riley tweeted. "That talented group will continue to push each other and provide a bright future.

"All of our QBs understand that competition and opportunity is ongoing."

Lee started 19 games for Tulane in 2014 and 2015. He completed 54 percent of his passes while throwing for 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with the Green Wave.