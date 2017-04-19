        <
          Spartans recruit Lashawn Paulino-Bell stable after Jet Ski accident

          8:11 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DETROIT -- The high school coach of Michigan State Spartans signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell said the defensive lineman is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a Jet Ski accident last weekend.

          Roger Harriott, the coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, confirmed Wednesday that Paulino-Bell was hurt in an accident in the Bahamas on Sunday. He was airlifted to a hospital in the Miami area, and Harriott described him as "very stable," despite some trauma to his organs.

          Paulino-Bell is part of Michigan State's 2017 signing class. He helped St. Thomas Aquinas to a state championship last season.

          His aunt said updates on his health would be provided on a GoFundMe page set up for him.

