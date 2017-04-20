Penn State's spring game on Saturday could include an unheard-of twist: an on-field performance by the media that draws the acclaim of 85,000 fans.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said Wednesday the school would allow interested members of the media to participate on the field during the game in "catching punts, catching kicks -- doing some things."

"Just so you know, I'm dead serious," Franklin said.

Franklin, entering his fourth season as Penn State's coach, said the event would also give the media who don't jump into the fray on Saturday the opportunity to cover fellow media members who do. It wasn't certain on Wednesday night whether any media had taken the bait or what parameters would be in place to limit the school's liability for potential injury.

"Allow you guys," Franklin said, motioning his fingers in a circle in pointing to the perimeter of media on hand Wednesday, "to write articles about them," he said, directing his gesture to the media assembled at the center of the group. "But we thought that would be fun."

Franklin, who spent three seasons at Vanderbilt before taking the Penn State job, is coming off his most successful year as a coach after the Nittany Lions went 11-3. They ended the season with a thrilling 52-49 loss to Southern California in the Rose Bowl.