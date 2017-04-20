LORMAN, Miss. -- Eleven Alcorn State football players have been arrested after authorities say a fight broke out on the school's Mississippi campus.

Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis said charges have been filed against each of the players by other students, according to multiple reports, and more arrests are likely to be made Thursday.

Davis said the charges against the players are all misdemeanors and range from malicious mischief to simple assault.

The fight started April 10 in the school's cafeteria. Officials said the event was captured on several cellphone cameras and widely circulated last week.

It's not clear whether any of the accused has an attorney.