          Which are the best college football teams ever at powerhouse programs?

          Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and linebacker Ben Boulware celebrate Clemson's first national championship since 1981 after beating Alabama 35-31. But is the 2016 Tigers team the best in school history? David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire
          9:00 AM ET

          Just about the time that there was buzz about Alabama's 2016 team as perhaps one of the best ever, Clemson stood up and ended the debate.

          But here's a new debate: How good was that group of Tigers compared with every other Clemson team?

          Why stop there, though? Here's a look at the top teams in school history for Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Washington, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and Texas.

          Clemson Tigers

          The Tigers have two national titles in their history: 1981 and 2016. So which team is No. 1? Dabo & Co. may want to turn away.

          READ

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          How good was the 2016 Alabama team that lost to Clemson for the national title? Very good, actually. In this ranking of the best Tide teams ever, last year's team fared quite well.

          READ

          Ohio State Buckeyes

          Urban Meyer has had some great squads in Columbus recently. But how do his teams stack up alongside some of the best in Buckeyes history?

          READ

          Washington Huskies

          Last season's Washington team won the Pac-12 and made the College Football Playoff. Where do those Huskies rank among the all-time best Washington championship teams?

          READ

          Florida State Seminoles

          Jimbo Fisher has helped Florida State remain a football powerhouse. So where does his best team rank among the all-time Seminoles squads? (Hint: not first.)

          READ

          LSU Tigers

          LSU canned Les Miles last year ... but his top teams deserve consideration among the very best in school history.

          READ

          Miami Hurricanes

          Miami's football program hopes to return to the Hurricanes' glory days, when they won five national titles. Which are Miami's best teams? One might be the best college football team ever.

          READ

          Michigan Wolverines

          It's hard to believe, but Michigan's 2016 season was the first 10-win year for the Wolverines since 2003. Does last year's team deserve a spot among the best in Michigan school history?

          READ

          Nebraska Cornhuskers

          QB Tommie Frazier led Nebraska to a national title in 1995, but that undefeated team wasn't rated the best in Cornhuskers history. Find out which teams rate higher.

          READ

          Oregon Ducks

          Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy and marched Oregon into the College Football Playoff in 2014. Was he the star of the best Ducks team ever? (Spoiler alert: yes.)

          READ

          Penn State Nittany Lions

          Penn State returned to the top of the Big Ten last season, but the 2016 Nittany Lions didn't even make the top 10 of the school's best teams all time. Which teams are Penn State's best?

          READ

          Texas Longhorns

          Vince Young led Texas to a BCS title with a dramatic win over USC at the Rose Bowl, but that team isn't the best Texas squad of all time. Find out which team has been judged as the best ever.

          READ

