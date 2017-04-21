Michigan State freshman defensive end Auston Robertson was charged with third-degree sexual assault Friday morning.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced that Robertson, 19, was charged in the 55th District Court one day after her office received the results of an investigation by police from Meridian Township, near Michigan State's campus in East Lansing.

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced last week that a player connected with an April 9 assault investigation in Meridian Township was suspended from the team, but did not identify Robertson at the time. He is the fourth Michigan State football player suspended amid sexual assault allegations this year.

Robertson was formerly arrested on battery charges stemming from an incident when he improperly touched a female student at his high school in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Robertson entered a diversionary program for those charges last March and finished his probation last month.

Robertson temporarily delayed signing a letter of intent with Michigan State while sorting through those legal issues. He played seven games as a true freshman for the Spartans last fall and made three tackles.

These charges are not related to a January alleged sexual assault involving three other Michigan State football players and a member of the team's staff. Those three players have been suspended from the football program since Feb. 9. Recruiting director Curtis Blackwell was also suspended on Feb. 9, but the school has declined to say why Blackwell was suspended. University police requested four arrest warrants on Feb. 16 for that incident. The prosecutor has yet to decide if she will charge anyone with a crime in that case.