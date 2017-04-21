While in Rome on their spring trip, a select group of Wolverines try some tricks with a soccer ball. (0:46)

ROME -- Rarely is something so drenched in history so vibrantly current.

That was my thought process on Saturday, the day ESPN landed in Rome for extensive weeklong coverage of the Michigan football team's spring break voyage to this majestic city. We arrived a day earlier and will hook up with the Wolverines on Sunday for the start of what should be a weeklong adventure with Jim Harbaugh & Co.

We hit the ground running.

The plane touched down at 9:45 a.m. local time, and by 1 p.m., producers Jonathan Whyley and Chris Duzan, cameramen Gregg and Sam Hoedermann and myself were on a city tour to document this juxtaposition between rewind and fast forward.

We hit all the staples: Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum, the Temple of Peace. I learned that the previous day, April 21, was Rome's 2,770th birthday, the anniversary of the date in which Romulus founded the city. And I shook my head as we captured the bustling authenticity of the town, this epicenter of modern tourist activity and generational authenticity.

One of our stops, the stunning Altar of the Homeland, rests in the shadow of the Colosseum and pays homage to Italian soldiers lost at war. The pair of red, white and green Italian flags that whipped in the breeze are beautiful against the white backdrop of the building. Due to its shape, its local nickname is "The Wedding Cake." I was particularly taken by its beauty and commanding stature.

Since 1921, it is home to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Along with our other stops, it plays prominently in our quartet of 20-second artistic vignettes: "The Colosseum," "Italiani," "Architettura" and "Roma" will air throughout the week on SportsCenter.

On Sunday, we join Harbaugh and the Wolverines for a picnic and meeting with refugees, some of whom fled Syria. Also Sunday, a parade will take place on the forum, starring the same group of gladiators who will train the UM football team in their customs and tactics later this week.

You can't help but be taken by this city -- its pride and its beauty feel very real.

To stand alongside the Fountain of the Ugly Boat, formed in the shape of a half-sunken ship, created to bring alive the legend of the small boat carried here by the flooded Tiber River in 1598, is humbling.

Especially when I turned around to see the mouth of the street that holds flagship retail stores for Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari and Valentino, overflowing with visitors.

I just smiled.

Indeed, so drenched in history, yet so vibrantly current.

