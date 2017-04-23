BATON ROUGE, La. -- NFL legend Randy Moss' son Thaddeus has picked his next college destination: LSU.

Moss attended the Tigers' spring game Saturday and announced Sunday that he plans to transfer to LSU from NC State this summer.

I'd like to thank GOD..... I will be transferring to LSU in the summer #geauxtigers @Coach_EdOrgeron @DhaSickest pic.twitter.com/MeDTOlrAYL — Thaddeus Mekhi Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) April 23, 2017

Moss was a freshman tight end for the Wolfpack in 2016, catching six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. He is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but must sit out the 2017 season anyway under NCAA transfer rules.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada's presence was a key factor in Moss' recruitment at LSU. Canada was NC State's offensive coordinator when Moss initially committed to the Wolfpack. That was prior to Canada's firing and subsequent departure for Pittsburgh.

Canada was a Broyles Award finalist in his lone season at Pitt and the only offensive coach among the five finalists.

Moss is the second Power 5 player in the past week to announce transfer plans to LSU. Texas Tech defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko -- a two-year starter and No. 51 overall recruit in the 2015 ESPN 300 -- chose LSU over Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Louisville on Monday.