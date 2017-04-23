OKEMOS, Mich. -- Police say former Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson is in custody after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Meridian Township Police Department updated a message on its website Sunday to say that Robertson, 19, was in custody. No additional information was provided.

Robertson is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him at her apartment on April 8. Shortly after prosecutors announced the charge on Friday, Michigan State said Robertson had been dismissed from the football team.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Friday from Robertson, who hasn't been arraigned.

Police dispatch directed inquiries about the case on Sunday to the county jail, where calls went unanswered. An email to the sheriff wasn't immediately returned, and calls to the prosecutor's office also went unanswered.