BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says quarterback Danny Etling has undergone a minor back procedure.

Orgeron said "everything came out all right" Monday, two days after Etling played in LSU's annual spring game.

Etling, who will be a senior next fall, struggled in the scrimmage, completing only 4 of 11 passes for 53 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the first half.

After Saturday night's scrimmage, Orgeron said the competition to start for the Tigers at quarterback was open.

Last fall, Etling became the starter in the third game of the season and passed for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns.

LSU went 8-4 last season, which ended with a 29-9 victory over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.