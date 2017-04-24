Northwestern is rewarding its coaches after successful seasons both on the field and on the court, sources told ESPN.

Football coach Pat Fitzgerald has agreed to a contract extension, keeping him with the Wildcats for at least the next 10 seasons, according sources.

Chris Collins, coach of the school's men's basketball team, also has agreed to a lengthy extension, sources told ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Fitzgerald, the winningest football coach in school history, is 77-62 at Northwestern in 11 years, including a 17-9 record and consecutive bowl trips the past two seasons.

Fitzgerald, a Northwestern graduate, has guided the Wildcats to seven bowl bids in his past nine seasons.

Collins, himself an Illinois native, led his team to the school's first NCAA tournament appearance and a first-round win over Vanderbilt.

In four years with the Wildcats, Collins has amassed a 73-60 mark.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Goodman contributed to this report.