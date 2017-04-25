Miami still isn't close to deciding on its starting quarterback for 2017, but the competition was trimmed by one Tuesday when the school announced redshirt freshman Jack Allison had decided to transfer.

"Jack approached me and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program," Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said in a statement released by the school. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

Allison was an ESPN300 recruit in 2016, ranked the No. 6 pocket passer QB in the country, but he failed to grab a firm spot on the depth chart under Richt.

Miami quarterback Jack Allison wasn't able to seize the starting job this spring. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

Allison redshirted last season, but Richt said the QB was given every opportunity to seize the No. 2 spot behind Brad Kaaya. This offseason, with Kaaya gone, Allison was considered an early favorite to land the starting job, but the spring did not go according to plan.

Inconsistent performances and injuries that cost Allison several weeks of practice essentially sealed his fate. Evan Sheriffs, a little regarded recruit in 2015, and Malik Rosier, last year's backup, were clearly ahead of Allison in the QB pecking order, and incoming freshman N'Kosi Perry is expected to push for the job this summer.