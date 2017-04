The state of Oklahoma has passed a law that will allow its universities to sue sports boosters and agents who expose the schools to NCAA sanctions.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 425 goes into effect Nov. 1. AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

Gov. Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 425 last week, The Oklahoman reported.

The law will allow for lawsuits against third parties who ignite penalties and financial losses against schools. That would give the courts the power to order a booster or agent to pay damages to the school. The law is set to go into effect Nov. 1.