Quarterback Kyle Bolin has transferred from Louisville to Rutgers, where he may contend for the starting job in 2017.

Bolin made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights.

I'm proud to say my next home will be at Rutgers University. #TheHunt is on. — Kyle Bolin (@_kb14_) April 26, 2017

Bolin said he picked Rutgers after also talking to Texas, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois and Southern Mississippi during the transfer process.

"When I met the players and the coaching staff, everybody welcomed me with open arms," Bolin told Yahoo! Sports. "I felt like I was wanted and needed. I felt comfortable and felt like I was a high priority for them. It makes you feel special. Experiencing all that, Rutgers was a place I wanted to be."

Bolin threw for 2,104 yards and had 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 141-of-242 passing in 17 career games at Louisville. He started five games in 2015, and he served as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson last season.