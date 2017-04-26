        <
          Transfer Kyle Bolin eligible to play immediately for Rutgers

          1:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Quarterback Kyle Bolin has transferred from Louisville to Rutgers, where he may contend for the starting job in 2017.

          Bolin made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights.

          Bolin said he picked Rutgers after also talking to Texas, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois and Southern Mississippi during the transfer process.

          "When I met the players and the coaching staff, everybody welcomed me with open arms," Bolin told Yahoo! Sports. "I felt like I was wanted and needed. I felt comfortable and felt like I was a high priority for them. It makes you feel special. Experiencing all that, Rutgers was a place I wanted to be."

          Bolin threw for 2,104 yards and had 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 141-of-242 passing in 17 career games at Louisville. He started five games in 2015, and he served as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson last season.

