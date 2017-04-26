Former Louisville cornerback Shaq Wiggins has announced that he is transferring to Tennessee to finish out his college career.

Wiggins chose Tennessee after visiting the Vols over the weekend. He also considered South Carolina and Mississippi State. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately this fall.

I have made my decision and I will continue to finish my career at the University of Tennessee !!!!! 🍊 — Shaquille Wiggins (@ShaqWiggins6) April 26, 2017

With no clear-cut starters at either corner spot, Wiggins has a chance to compete for a starting role this season.

Wiggins began his college career at Georgia in 2013. He played 12 games, making eight starts, and led the team with two interceptions that season. Wiggins then transferred to Louisville in 2014. After sitting out the 2014 season, Wiggins started all 13 games in 2015, recording 30 tackles and leading the team with 11 pass breakups.

Injuries hampered Wiggins' 2016 season, as he played in only eight games and registered eight tackles with three pass breakups.