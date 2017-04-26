Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has a splint on his injured right pinkie but should be ready to go when the Tigers begin their summer workouts, coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday.

Bryant was hurt during the spring game earlier this month.

Though Swinney has not declared a starter to replace Deshaun Watson, he has maintained throughout the spring that Bryant, a sophomore, was the front-runner based on his experience. That did not change when Swinney spoke on the ACC spring teleconference Wednesday.

Bryant still is competing with Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson for the Week 1 starting job against Kent State on Sept. 2.

"We've got everything we needed at that position to win at a high level," Swinney said. "We're just still working through the process. If we played today, Kelly Bryant goes out, gives us the best chance to win. But we play in September. So there is a lot of work to be done between now and then. Should be fun to watch it all play out.

"I've got a good comfort zone that when it's all said and done, whoever runs out there is going to be very capable of winning, and I think we'll have more than one guy that's capable of winning for us."