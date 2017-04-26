Texas A&M has kicked sophomore wide receiver Kirk Merritt off the team, according to a report, after he pleaded not guilty in late March to two counts of indecent exposure stemming from 2016 incidents.

A Texas A&M spokesman confirmed Merritt's dismissal to the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday.

Merritt, who sat out the 2016 season with the Aggies after transferring from Oregon, allegedly "exposed and touched himself" in front of a tutor in late October. Court documents show that "about a day later," another tutor alleged Merritt pulled down his pants and touched himself while also sitting close to her.

His attorneys have asked for a delay in the case, hopeful to move it to another location based on an objection to the setting. They also allege Merritt had "a bad case of jock itch."

Merritt did not play for A&M last year due to transfer rules, but he practiced with the Aggies this spring after taking part in a "Student Life Conduct Conference."