IRVING, Texas -- The College Football Playoff management committee voted Thursday to eliminate an off week prior to the games that will determine the national champions in 2025 and 2026.

The 2025 national title game -- originally scheduled for Jan. 13 -- will now be held Jan. 6. The following year's game also moves up one week to Jan. 5. The Saturday semifinals will now take place nine days before the title game -- held on a Monday -- in both instances.

"We just think it's better this way, better for everybody," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. "Teams don't go 16 days between games routinely during the season. While there will be coaches who would welcome the opportunity to have a little more time for nicks and cuts to heal up, I think most people would rather go ahead and play it. It was a consequence of moving off of New Year's Eve."

Over the next nine years, the only off week between playoff games will occur in January 2020. That's because there were too many conflicts with existing contracts in New Orleans to change it from Jan. 13, Hancock said.

"We would've liked to change that, but we just couldn't because contracts are already in place," Hancock said. "We would've liked to move it to the sixth if we could have."

Hancock also said the management committee, which is comprised of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, agreed to extend the funding of $2,500 stipends to 125 families per school of players who are in the semifinals, and another 125 stipends per school worth $2,500 to families of players in the national championship game.

"This has been extremely well-received by the families," Hancock said. "We're delighted to have been able to do this for three years and we were delighted last year when the NCAA allowed us to add the semifinals."

Hancock said there is no timetable to determine future sites for the national championship game beyond the next three: Atlanta in 2018; Santa Clara, California, in 2019; and New Orleans in 2020.

The selection committee's first ranking of the 2017 season will be revealed Oct. 31. Selection Day will be Sunday, Dec. 3.