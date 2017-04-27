Ohio State and TCU have replaced a home-and-home series previously scheduled for 2018-19 with one game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in 2018.

The 2018 game will be Sept. 15. Each school will receive $5 million for the game.

The Buckeyes last played at AT&T Stadium in 2015, when they defeated Oregon to win the first College Football Playoff national championship.

TCU has played in Arlington four times, including in 2013 against LSU.

Ohio State has replaced its 2019 game against TCU with a matchup against Miami (Ohio). In addition, the Buckeyes have agreed to a two-game series with Washington.

TCU, meanwhile, has signed a home-and-home agreement with Purdue. The Boilermakers will host in 2019, while TCU will welcome Purdue in 2029.