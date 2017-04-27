AUBURN, Ala. -- Defense attorneys say a Lee County grand jury has declined to indict former Auburn tight end Landon Rice on a rape charge.

Attorneys Augusta S. Dowd and Kelly Brennan said in a statement Thursday that the grand jury decided April 12 there wasn't sufficient evidence against Rice.

A woman had accused Rice of rape last year. Auburn dismissed the freshman from the team, but he wasn't charged.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes declined to comment citing grand jury secrecy laws. The women's attorney, Jeff Herman, didn't immediately return a phone message Thursday.

The statement from Dowd and Brennan says Rice "is currently considering opportunities to play football with Division I schools."

The AP doesn't identify alleged victims in sexual assault cases.