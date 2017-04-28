The essay contest that got two Wolverines up close with the pope

While in Rome the Michigan Football team paid a visit to Vatican City, where Jim Harbaugh presented the Pope with a gift from Ann Arbor. (0:59)

ROME -- I was reminded this week how big the world is. And how small it can be.

I was reminded that kindness is a universal language, even if you cannot necessarily interpret the words issuing the message.

When Pope Francis speaks, the conviction in his voice takes you. It is a beautiful song. I know two Italian words: Bongiorno and gelato. But the tone of His Holiness' message is the message. Gracefulness. Thankfulness. Acceptance. Unity.

In the words of Jim Harbaugh, "A world that includes everybody."

There was a feeling of complete inclusion, importance and immersion.

Seated at the foot of the Vatican steps alongside Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Grant Newsome and defensive lineman Salim Makki, as the pope offered his address, I looked around. There were thousands of people representing many nations. Some waved flags and banners. Some cheered wildly. Some wept.

I looked at my feet. The stones comprising the Vatican courtyard are deep gray stone, roughly 5 inches by 5 inches square, laid in the dirt. There must be a million of them in that courtyard. They're uneven, chipped, scarred, some misshapen.

They are imperfectly beautiful. Like us.

There were maybe 50,000 people in attendance. I considered how few people in the world actually get to experience this.

Many folks, like the two young men beside me, considered their own convictions. Makki and Newsome were in the front row of Michigan's team section after winning an essay contest issued by Harbaugh.

The hope was that they would get to meet the pope, as their coach did. (Logistics prevented it).

Everything with Harbaugh is a competition. He read every essay himself. He was judge and jury. In speaking with Makki and Newsome after the pope's address, I learned the themes of their essays.

I wanted you to read Makki's:

Dear Coach Harbaugh,

First off, I would like to thank you for the opportunity to visit Rome. I will not take our trip for granted and will be sure to take full advantage of the experience in order to learn and grow both as a football player and a man. I realize that the true essence of this trip is to further my relationship with my teammates and coaches. As in a family, there is no better way to build character and camaraderie than with a good ole road trip.

After receiving the message today to be considered for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet His Holiness Pope Francis, I knew I had to jump on it. I am a devout Muslim but my grandmother was a Christian and I have had the fortune of having the values of both religions instilled in me. Growing up my father taught me the importance of coexistence in religions and respecting the beliefs of others. Last semester, I intentionally enrolled in the course "The History of Jesus" to advance my knowledge of Jesus Christ in order to relate with my teammates and coaches.

His Holiness Pope Francis is sincerely one of my heroes. In a time where Muslims have been scrutinized and wrongly identified with violence, Pope Francis has defended Islam and stated that not all Muslims are violent. His Holiness has continued his support of Islam by washing the feet of Syrian Muslim refugees and calling for mutual respect during the holy month of Ramadan. A true hero defends and helps the hopeless, and that's why Pope Francis is a hero.

Again, I cannot thank you enough for this opportunity. I know what His Holiness means to you and your family and giving the players this opportunity shows your gratitude, selflessness and consideration for others, and that is the values of the Pope himself.

Thank you for your consideration, and Go Blue!

Salim Makki