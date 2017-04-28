Texas Tech wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Jonathan Giles announced Friday that he will transfer.

A Texas Tech source confirmed that Giles has informed the Red Raiders coaching staff that he is leaving.

Giles, a rising junior, finished fourth in the Big 12 last season with 1,158 receiving yards. As one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets, Giles also tied for third in the conference with 13 touchdown receptions.

The Red Raiders do return their next three top receivers from last season -- Keke Coutee, Dylan Cantrell and Cameron Batson.