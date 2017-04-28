        <
          Pitt dismisses senior DT Jeremiah Taleni

          5:29 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          Pitt on Friday dismissed senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

          Taleni made three starts and appeared in seven games for the Panthers in 2016, recording 5.5 tackles for loss, and was in the mix for a starting job this coming season. He had 1.5 sacks in Pitt's road upset of eventual national champion Clemson, and five tackles and a sack against Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl.

          The Hawaii native made one start in 2014 and appeared in eight games in 2015. He had been viewed as a potential leader for Pitt's young defensive line this fall.

